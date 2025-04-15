Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous accounts for about 3.1% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 1.90% of Nathan’s Famous worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NATH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 271.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.26. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $380.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.21.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 16.19%.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Nathan’s Famous Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

