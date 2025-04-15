Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.16% of Tetra Tech worth $17,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEK. Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.