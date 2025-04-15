Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Acquired Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Texas Instruments stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.83. The company has a market capitalization of $137.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.