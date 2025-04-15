Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 16.2% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $519.81 million and $42.14 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000185 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000580 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,059,540,071 coins and its circulating supply is 1,039,307,112 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.