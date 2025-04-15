The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $7.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

BK stock opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,858 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

