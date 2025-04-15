The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,246 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.28% of Campbell Soup worth $35,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,625,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,440,000 after acquiring an additional 447,203 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,247,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,273,000 after acquiring an additional 531,281 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,925,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,034,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,323,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,717 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,727.70. This represents a 6.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The Campbell Soup Company has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

