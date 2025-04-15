The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 153,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $503.77 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $395.18 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $573.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Kevin R. Johnson purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,648. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total transaction of $2,317,733.60. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 4,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,440.48. The trade was a 44.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

