The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The PNC Financial Services Group updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.02. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.55%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.17, for a total value of $243,643.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,759,534.93. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,061 shares of company stock worth $2,373,424. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $216.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

