The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $20,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Kane Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,541,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,242,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $234,044.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,787 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,329.23. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,759,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,199,142.56. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $14,844,282 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Progressive from $273.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Progressive from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Progressive Trading Up 1.2 %

Progressive stock opened at $278.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.43. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.78%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.