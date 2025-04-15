The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Jon Stanton Sells 29,222 Shares

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) insider Jon Stanton sold 29,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.78), for a total transaction of £637,916.26 ($841,134.31).

Jon Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 11th, Jon Stanton sold 5,119 shares of The Weir Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,107 ($27.78), for a total transaction of £107,857.33 ($142,216.94).

The Weir Group Trading Up 1.9 %

WEIR stock traded up GBX 42 ($0.55) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,198 ($28.98). 358,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,283. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,303.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,239.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Weir Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,832 ($24.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,496 ($32.91).

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The Weir Group ( LON:WEIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 120 ($1.58) EPS for the quarter. The Weir Group had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Weir Group PLC will post 136.0509554 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a GBX 22.10 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.90. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.96) to GBX 2,700 ($35.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

