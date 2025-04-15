THORChain Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $317.48 million and approximately $110.62 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,571.02 or 0.99818528 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85,208.02 or 0.99395088 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
THORChain Coin Profile
THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 425,664,758 coins and its circulating supply is 277,481,082 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling THORChain
