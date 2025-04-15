TiraVerse (TVRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $37.99 Million

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. TiraVerse has a market cap of $37.99 million and approximately $1.06 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TiraVerse has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One TiraVerse token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TiraVerse Token Profile

TiraVerse was first traded on February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. TiraVerse’s official website is tiraverse.com.

TiraVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00037985 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TiraVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TiraVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

