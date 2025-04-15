Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,252,200 shares, an increase of 207.8% from the March 15th total of 1,706,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,835.8 days.
Tongcheng Travel Price Performance
TNGCF stock remained flat at $2.30 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. Tongcheng Travel has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $2.30.
About Tongcheng Travel
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tongcheng Travel
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 2 Under-the-Radar Consumer Staples Stocks With Big Dividends
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- NATO Deal Sparks 4% Jump in Palantir Stock—What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Tongcheng Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongcheng Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.