Top Digital Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 12th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to shares in companies that create, distribute, or monetize content through digital channels such as websites, social media platforms, and streaming services. These stocks are influenced by trends in online behavior, technological advancements, and advertising revenue, and they often reflect the rapid growth and dynamic nature of the digital landscape. Investors in digital media stocks typically monitor user engagement, innovation, and market disruption as key indicators of performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.89. The stock had a trading volume of 40,432,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,525,656. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.47. 3,940,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,124. Adobe has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $150.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $413.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.10. 1,663,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,265. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.28. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Recommended Stories