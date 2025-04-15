Top Hydrogen Stocks To Follow Now – April 15th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, BP, Shell, Air Products and Chemicals, Energy Transfer, and Enterprise Products Partners are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares of companies that develop, produce, and market hydrogen-based technologies and energy solutions. These stocks often attract investors seeking opportunities in the clean energy transition, as hydrogen is considered a promising alternative to fossil fuels for reducing carbon emissions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.07. 4,942,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,948,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN traded up $6.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.46. 1,048,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,506. The stock has a market cap of $213.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $456.14 and a 200 day moving average of $451.57. Linde has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

BP stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.46. 5,620,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,579,064. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. BP has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $190.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. Shell has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.18.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Shares of APD traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.87 and a 200 day moving average of $307.49. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $227.53 and a 1 year high of $341.14.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of ET traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. 6,088,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,231,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

EPD stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.97. 1,811,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,376,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87.

