Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Toro had a net margin of 176.49% and a return on equity of 17.16%.
Toro Trading Down 24.6 %
NASDAQ:TORO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. 76,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Toro has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.85.
About Toro
