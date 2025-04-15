TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TTE. Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price objective (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,652 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $156,044,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,174,000 after acquiring an additional 524,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 689,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

