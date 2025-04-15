Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 2,539 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 34,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66. The company has a market cap of $139.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

