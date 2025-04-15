Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 351.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,307 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average is $99.99. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $108.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $121.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $9,248,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,155.36. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. This trade represents a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,031 shares of company stock valued at $39,364,943. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

