Townsquare Capital LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME stock opened at $386.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.63 and its 200-day moving average is $447.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.49 and a 1 year high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EME

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,229,474.94. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.