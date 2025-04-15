Townsquare Capital LLC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Integer worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 472.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITGR opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.93 and a fifty-two week high of $146.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.40 and a 200 day moving average of $130.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.28 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Integer from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Integer in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

