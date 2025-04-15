Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $60.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

