Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 199 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Raymond James raised Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.44.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $474.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.74 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $499.79 and its 200 day moving average is $523.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

