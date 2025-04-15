Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,799 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 59% compared to the typical volume of 3,020 put options.
Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $25.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06.
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.3752 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 25.96%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Gold Fields by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after buying an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
