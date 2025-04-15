TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.00 and last traded at $84.57. Approximately 112,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,330,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TMDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.
TransMedics Group Trading Down 1.7 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 140.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $368,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
