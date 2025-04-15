TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.00 and last traded at $84.57. Approximately 112,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,330,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.84.

TMDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 140.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $368,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

