Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Short Interest Down 91.1% in March

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the March 15th total of 732,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 310,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Treasure Global
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Treasure Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 565,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Treasure Global at the end of the most recent quarter.
Treasure Global Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of TGL opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Treasure Global has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40.
About Treasure Global
Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.
