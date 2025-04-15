Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,586 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in FOX by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.