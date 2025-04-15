Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,712,000 after buying an additional 363,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,188,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,151,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,254,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 884,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after purchasing an additional 232,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Shares of RRX opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.21. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

