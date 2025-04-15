Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,385,000 after buying an additional 135,110 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Okta by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,241,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,808,000 after buying an additional 440,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,903,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Okta by 570.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 869,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,506,000 after acquiring an additional 739,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of -288.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.03.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,015,437. This trade represents a 4.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $670,556.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,935. The trade was a 37.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 761,197 shares of company stock worth $70,662,533. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Okta from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

