Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SF opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $73.27 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

