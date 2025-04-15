Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 8,870 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in GameStop were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GME. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of GameStop by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GameStop by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $105,598.11. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,547.39. The trade was a 11.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Cohen bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $10,775,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,347,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,845,995.10. This trade represents a 1.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 515,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,140,200. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush set a $11.50 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 149.79 and a beta of -0.44. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

