Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 190 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,541.83. This trade represents a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $137.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.