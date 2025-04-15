Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROX. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Tronox stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Tronox has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $862.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.29%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Jones acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,100. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 81,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tronox by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,630,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 551,645 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,650,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,390,000 after acquiring an additional 193,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

