Truist Financial Cuts AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $25.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. 65,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,086. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $70.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

