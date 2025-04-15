Truist Financial Increases Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $138.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $118.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.13. 351,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,212. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $80.33 and a 1 year high of $125.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.67 and a 200 day moving average of $109.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,964 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,901,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,259,000 after acquiring an additional 94,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,737,000 after acquiring an additional 118,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,195,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,043,000 after purchasing an additional 566,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,803,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,045,000 after purchasing an additional 388,411 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.