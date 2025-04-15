Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading 4.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $19.78. Approximately 2,061,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,930,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 45.33.

Insider Activity

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $431,709.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,828.50. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,014.73. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 41,550.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

