Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Boosts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.25.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.8 %

PWR opened at $274.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $365.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.