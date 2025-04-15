Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $378,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,656,000 after acquiring an additional 92,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $348,249,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,482,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,969,000 after acquiring an additional 363,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,308 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.29.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.22.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 514.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $5,952,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $161,355.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,933.36. This represents a 11.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,370,872. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

