Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.15.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $200.25 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.83 and a 200-day moving average of $216.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

