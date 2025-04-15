Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 2,755 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,149,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSX opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.45 and its 200-day moving average is $123.27. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 93.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

