Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

CBRE Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $118.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.24 and a 52-week high of $147.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.02 and a 200 day moving average of $132.29.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

