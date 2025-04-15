Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $296.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $210.71 and a 52-week high of $299.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

