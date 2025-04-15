Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the March 15th total of 601,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 944,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Tullow Oil Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.25.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tullow Oil
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.