Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the March 15th total of 601,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 944,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

