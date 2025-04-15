U.S. Bancorp (USB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 16th. Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE USB opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 323.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,863 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

