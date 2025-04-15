UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock Price

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $370.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.18.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $268.90. 324,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $227.53 and a 1-year high of $341.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.87 and its 200-day moving average is $307.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, insider Kurt Lefevere sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.17, for a total transaction of $474,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,240.54. The trade was a 50.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter L. Nelson sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $181,706.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $221,811.50. The trade was a 45.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,604 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 3,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 35.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,205.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 21,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

