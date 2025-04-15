Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Short Interest Up 207.8% in March

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, a growth of 207.8% from the March 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of UGP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. 571,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0774 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

UGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ultrapar Participações to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.20.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

