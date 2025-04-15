Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Trading 6.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.51. 560,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,507,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 592.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

