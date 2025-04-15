Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Seeds Investor LLC

Seeds Investor LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Entruity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $222.18 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.