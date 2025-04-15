Unite Group PLC (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.90 ($0.33) per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 100.8% increase from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $12.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Unite Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Unite Group stock opened at GBX 852 ($11.23) on Tuesday. Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 780.50 ($10.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,003 ($13.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 828.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 847.17. The stock has a market cap of £4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 46.60 ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unite Group had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 79.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unite Group will post 47.9341004 EPS for the current year.

About Unite Group

Unite Students is the UK’s largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation, serving the country’s world-leading Higher Education sector. We provide homes to 70,000 students across 157 properties in 23 leading university towns and cities. We currently partner with over 60 universities across the UK.

