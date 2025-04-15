United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 195.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,899,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256,617 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.32% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $49,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,255,000 after buying an additional 35,884,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,504,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780,137 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074,601 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,242 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $28.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

